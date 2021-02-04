How Bayern Munich and AC Milan both went for LFC’s Ozan Kabak

On deadline day, Liverpool acquired Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak from Schalke on loan.

If the Turk does well, we’ll have the option to purchase him permanently in the summer for £18m, which sounds like a bargain for a 20-year-old of elite potential.

That potential is obvious, considering Bayern Munich and AC Milan both tried to sign him during his Schalke career.

This is according to Michael Reschke, who brought Kabak to both Stuttgart and then Schalke as sporting director.

“I knew he had a release clause of €15 (£13.2) million in his contract. Bayern were also interested but we pushed harder and he once again chose the club that would give him game time to help his development,” he told the Athletic.

“He was very good that first season. Milan wanted to buy him in the summer. They offered €20 (£17.7) million. Schalke said no. They promised him he would become an even better player and that they were going places. I think he felt that the club couldn’t keep that promise and was affected by that.”

Kabak couldn’t make his debut in the defeat to Brighton last night because he’s yet to receive international clearance – and we reckon it’s unlikely he’ll get the nod on Sunday against Manchester City due to the gravity of the game.

That means Jurgen Klopp has a full week to get him ready for Leicester City on February 13th.

The boss needs to trust one of them and throw them in at the deep end – allowing either Jordan Henderson or Fabinho (preferably both) a return into midfield.