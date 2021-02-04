(Image) Adam Lallana posts classy Instagram snap Liverpool fans will love

Adam Lallana paid tribute to his former side after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Brighton at Anfield.

The former Red moved to the Seagulls on a free transfer, after spending six seasons in Merseyside with the now Premier League champions.

Our former midfielder played a key part in Jurgen Klopp’s gegenpressing revolution at L4 and was a much-loved figure at the club.

We couldn’t be happier to see the Englishman get the minutes he deserves down on the South Coast, and we have to say we were touched by the 32-year-old’s classy message to his former side.

You can catch the post below, courtesy of Adam Lallana’s Instagram: