(Image) This graph depicting Liverpool’s injury crisis is shocking

Liverpool, like many other teams around Europe this season, have struggled with injuries lately.

The obvious stand-outs are Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – all of whom will sit out the remainder of the season because of serious fitness woes.

But if we take a look at the squad as a whole, we see that – as stated below – we’ve been at least six players shy for a third of our games this season.

Taking that into account, there can be little wonder why Liverpool aren’t firing on all cylinders, like they were last year.

Take a look at the image below (via Andrew Beasley):

For the sixth time this season, Liverpool have at least eight players unavailable for a match tonight.

They've had six-or-more missing in almost two thirds (65.6%) of their matches. pic.twitter.com/xPCKZimnal — Andrew Beasley 💙 (@BassTunedToRed) February 3, 2021