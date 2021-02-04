(Image) This graph depicting Liverpool’s injury crisis is shocking

(Image) This graph depicting Liverpool’s injury crisis is shocking

Liverpool, like many other teams around Europe this season, have struggled with injuries lately.

The obvious stand-outs are Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – all of whom will sit out the remainder of the season because of serious fitness woes.

But if we take a look at the squad as a whole, we see that – as stated below – we’ve been at least six players shy for a third of our games this season.

Taking that into account, there can be little wonder why Liverpool aren’t firing on all cylinders, like they were last year.

Take a look at the image below (via Andrew Beasley):

