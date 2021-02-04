(Images) Curious Liverpool concept kits inspired by Nike teamwear emerge online

Believe it or not, we’re only about three months away from seeing Liverpool’s new Nike kits for the 2021/22 season.

As this is the case, wearable and design buffs will be getting a little excited at the thought of seeing new concepts and leaks of shirts.

The folks over at Footy Headlines, renowned for their content on boots, kits, etc., have created some interesting images based on Nike’s teamwear templates.

You can read a full rundown on the design decisions they made in this article here, but the short version is the home shirt is red, the away offering is white and the alternative is a curious green and black.

We think they’re all quite nice, particularly the seemingly baseball-inspired white and red shirt.

Take a look at the images below: