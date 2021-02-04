Jordan Henderson overhead criticising Liverpool star in loss to Brighton

Liverpool tasted defeat for the second time at Anfield this season last night, but this time at the hands of a plucky Brighton and Hove Albion side.

To put it simply, the Reds weren’t at the races – and it’s not the first time we’ve said that over the last couple of months!

It would be harsh and unnecessary to pin Liverpool’s downfalls on just one player, but it’s hard to ignore certain aspects when looking for answers.

Not to suggest Xherdan Shaqiri was entirely to blame, but captain Jordan Henderson was overheard criticising the Swiss flyer for struggling to aid the attack against Brighton.

As cited by the Mirror, the midfielder-turned-defender was frustrated with our No.23 who was often tasked with trying to play it out from the back with limited options.

Shaqiri was recently criticised by former Manchester United man Gary Neville for his lack of movement in Liverpool’s final third.

It would appear that was an issue last night, with the Premier League champions struggling to string together the right passes between midfield and attack to seriously threaten the opposition net.