Liverpool scammed by Kabak who has ‘fallen far short of his expectations’, claims report

Liverpool have been duped by their deadline day loan signing, Ozan Kabak, with the club signing a player not up to the standards they are expecting, warns a report from Kicker (via Sport Witness).

The Turk joined the Reds on deadline day alongside former Preston North End defender Ben Davies, with the side successfully bringing in defensive reinforcements to bolster a further depleted backline.

“Things have been difficult for him there, though, as Kicker explain today. They state that the centre-back has ‘fallen short’ of his expectations and potential at the club, having been expected to develop into a top talent there,” Sean Lunt wrote. “Indeed, they give him a 4.75 score for this season, which, for those of you who aren’t aware of the German rating system, isn’t great.”

“One means very good, two is good, three is average, four is passable but still lacking, five is deficient, and six is insufficient,” the football writer added. “That means with a 4.75, Kabak is very much on the bad end of the scale, with him getting a passable but borderline deficient rating.”

The 20-year-old centre-back was admittedly part of a Schalke team that were dead-bottom of the Bundesliga.

However, the notion that Kabak should have been avoided like the plague is a ludicrous claim in consideration of that prior fact.

Quality players may not always shine brightest at certain clubs, in certain systems, under certain coaches – it just may not be the right setup to get the most out of the individual in question.

Players like Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum have become world-class by virtue of making the step up to Anfield and delivering on the European, world and domestic stages.

Had we ignored the pair simply because they played for poorly performing sides, it would have been a travesty of cosmic proportions.

With all due respect, we’d take Kicker’s rating of the Turkish international with a pinch of salt, at least until we’ve seen Kabak play a run of games.