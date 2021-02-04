Liverpool to rival Real Madrid and Man United for Portuguese hotshot – report

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

Defensa Central claim the Spanish giants have registered an interest in the 22-year-old, while Portuguese outlet Record claim both the Reds and bitter rivals Manchester United are ready to pounce.

The last year or so has been a period of massive growth for Goncalves, who has established himself as a reliable goal-scoring midfielder after Bruno Fernandes’s departure.

It’s unclear just how interested Liverpool are in the Sporting star, but with the Reds reportedly holding an interest in Nicolo Barella it could be suggested Jurgen Klopp wants to add some flair to his midfield.

The Reds don’t have any players in the current squad that matches up well with what Goncalves can offer, so he would bring something fresh to the table.

The Portugal starlet likes to be creative with the ball as well, similar to how Xherdan Shaqiri operates when elected to play centrally instead of on the wing.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t vouch for Defensa Central’s credibility, so we’d urge supporters to take this rumour with a pinch of salt – at least for now.