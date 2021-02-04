RB Leipzig must find new venue or ‘forfeit the match’, as LFC denied entry to Germany for UCL tie

Liverpool have been denied entry to Germany and are now in discussions with UEFA over how the first leg of the upcoming Last 16 clash with RB Leizpig will go ahead, with the Bundesliga side tasked with finding a new venue or forfeiting the fixture.

The update follows restrictions on UK travel released by the German government, in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the former.

#LFC in contact with UEFA over the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie being moved from Germany. Onus is on RB Leipzig to find a suitable new venue or they will forfeit the match. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 4, 2021

All flights from the UK are banned from entering Germany until February 17th, a day after the Reds’ Champions League first leg clash.

Some reports have speculated that the legs could potentially be switched, allowing Leipzig to play the first tie at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s men visiting Germany after the restrictions have been lifted.

READ MORE: Liverpool scammed by Kabak who has ‘fallen far short of his expectations’, claims report

At the very least, it appears that Liverpool will not be disadvantaged by the travel ban; well-thought out as it is, considering our own government’s apparent inability to control the virus.

Ideally, we’d prefer for the fixture to go ahead – a view that might suffer critique given how fatigued this side is – and we’d expect to end up playing the Bundesliga challengers either at Anfield or at a neutral venue in England.