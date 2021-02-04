Real Madrid prepared to part ways with LFC-linked forward in major summer exodus – report

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Vinicius Junior as one of the players to be sold in the summer to build up funds following the financial hit of COVID-19, according to AS.

The Brazilian, who signed for the Spanish juggernaut in 2018, has come under fire for a poor run of form in recent times, with the forward failing to find the net in his last 14 league appearances.

Liverpool are one of several clubs thought likely to be interested in taking the 20-year-old off Zinedine Zidane’s hands, should he be put up for sale come the season end.

With the Reds unlikely to pursue a big money move in the summer for one of Europe’s hotshot talents – at least not without a willingness on the club and Jurgen Klopp’s part to sanction the departure of one of Mo Salah and co. – the Brazilian could be a interesting alternative.

Potentially available for a cut-price fee, in light of his current status at Madrid, Vinicius represents an interesting project for Jurgen Klopp.

Even after bringing in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak (the latter on loan), Liverpool are more than likely to pursue one major defensive signing in the summer to further bolster the backline, though we at the EOTK expect Klopp’s transfer business to extend beyond the defence.