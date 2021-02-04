Saif Rubie, Bobby Duncan’s old agent, comes out of the woodwork with sly comment on LFC fans

Remember the summer of 2019, when Saif Rubie made a household name for himself for all the wrong reasons?

The agent went public in slamming Liverpool for not immediately releasing Bobby Duncan, his client – claiming we were affecting the striker’s mental health.

In a bizarre rant, he then criticised Michael Edwards and got in a feud with Jamie Carragher to boot.

He deleted his Twitter as a result, but it appears Rubie is back, and made a comment about Liverpool fans being easy to wind up today, as you can see in the tweet below.

In fairness, Liverpool fans were angry at Rubie for ruining the career of a young player with promise.

He forced an exit when Duncan had a path to first-team football and instead moved him to Italy, where he never played a single game and was soon out of the U19 team in Florence.

Now, Duncan is at Derby under the tutelage of Wayne Rooney – and has apologised for the manner in which he exited Liverpool.

Thankfully, he’s nowhere near Rubie anymore, and we hope other young players stay well away from the so-called agent.