Saif Rubie, Bobby Duncan’s old agent, comes out of the woodwork with sly comment on LFC fans

Remember the summer of 2019, when Saif Rubie made a household name for himself for all the wrong reasons?
The agent went public in slamming Liverpool for not immediately releasing Bobby Duncan, his client – claiming we were affecting the striker’s mental health.
In a bizarre rant, he then criticised Michael Edwards and got in a feud with Jamie Carragher to boot.
He deleted his Twitter as a result, but it appears Rubie is back, and made a comment about Liverpool fans being easy to wind up today, as you can see in the tweet below.
Liverpool fans. I know from first hand experience 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #calmdown #YNWA https://t.co/cbjY60QsnQ
— Saif Rubie (@saifpr) February 4, 2021
In fairness, Liverpool fans were angry at Rubie for ruining the career of a young player with promise.
He forced an exit when Duncan had a path to first-team football and instead moved him to Italy, where he never played a single game and was soon out of the U19 team in Florence.
Now, Duncan is at Derby under the tutelage of Wayne Rooney – and has apologised for the manner in which he exited Liverpool.
Thankfully, he’s nowhere near Rubie anymore, and we hope other young players stay well away from the so-called agent.