(Video) Jurgen Klopp clears up Liverpool ‘mental fatigue’ comments: “We were not fresh enough, not depressed”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about his team’s ‘mental fatigue’ after the Reds’ 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

In match-days gone by, the boss had explained his players were lacking in confidence and had ‘mental fatigue’ – the latter comment was brought up in his post-match press conference at Anfield this week.

In response to this, Klopp reminded journalists that English isn’t his native language and he was in fact suggesting his team “were not fresh enough, not depressed“.

Take a look at the video below:

