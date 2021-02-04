Young defender signs pro contract with Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah has signed his first professional contract for the Reds, the club has officially confirmed.

The 18-year-old hails from nearby Warrington and joined the Premier League champions at the age of seven, plying his trade at old Academy until very recently.

Quansah is an accomplished member of Liverpool’s youth set-up, captaining the U18 side and earning a call to represent England at an U16 level.

The teenager is a pacey ball-playing centre-half, capable of also filling in at right-back.

A professional contract was offered to Quansah earlier this month and he wasted no time putting pen to paper to pledge his long-term future to the Reds.

It’s nice to see Liverpool rewards its most talented youth players in this manner – further down the pecking orders, kids will be looking up to the likes of Jarell and dreaming about what their futures hold.