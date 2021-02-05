Ben Davies sends out classy tweet as new LFC defender settles into training

We wonder when we’ll first get to see Ben Davies in action?

The centre-back was signed on deadline day from Preston, but we don’t think Jurgen Klopp will throw him in against Manchester City on Sunday.

It might be the following weekend against Leicester City were he gets his chance.

The 25-year-old is still on cloud nine following the unexpected transfer – and hit Twitter yesterday to share his thoughts.

Had a few days to catch my breath! It’s an honour to have signed for the champions of England, @LFC. The opportunity to play in the Premier League alongside world class players and learn from Jurgen Klopp and his team is something I couldn’t pass up #YNWA pic.twitter.com/0AcZfSQaHv — Ben Davies (@BenDavies1108) February 4, 2021

Davies will have settled into training at Kirkby by now, and we hope he’s made a good impression.

Liverpool badly need either Davies or Ozan Kabak to hit the ground running, so we can move either Jordan Henderson or Fabinho back into midfield – or preferably both.

We don’t think it’ll happen, but we’d like to see Klopp risk both Davies and Kabak – allowing us to field our first-choice front-six: Hendo, Fab and Thiago, behind Mane, Salah and Firmino.