Blackburn coach says Harvey Elliott is ‘best 17-year-old I’ve ever seen’

We’re very excited about having Harvey Elliott back in the summer.

He’s tearing up trees for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and his loan spell under Tony Mowbray is doing wonders for him (and them!).

They have a chance of making the play-offs this season, and we hope they do it so our teenager gets to play in some real pressure games.

Football Insider have released a report in which they claim an unnamed member of Blackburn’s coaching staff told them Elliott is ‘the best 17-year-old I’ve ever seen,’ going on to say that he is guaranteed an ‘unreal career’.

For now, we just want Elliott to play as many games as possible. The only teenager who’s ever become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side is Trent Alexander-Arnold, but we think Elliott has a chance in the next few seasons.

His talent is precocious, as outlined in this brilliant analysis the other day.

It’ll be interesting to see how Klopp eventually integrates Elliott into the side. Our current system uses goalscoring wing-forwards in the wide areas, but Elliott is a playmaker and someone who creates more than he finishes.