Everton fan’s ridiculous attempt to virtue signal and criticise Liverpool goes viral

A tweet from an Everton fan has gone viral – after they shared a video in which some idiot attempted to criticise Liverpool for not clapping in honour of Captain Tom – who sadly died on Tuesday.

A clap was organised for the hero who raised over £30m last year – and it was set for 6pm. As a result, the teams who kicked off at 6pm did a clap – and as you can see in the video at the bottom – so did everyone in Anfield at the time – too.

The person who made this video clearly ignored this fact, though, labelling Liverpool ‘scum’ after he watched Match of the Day and didn’t see an appropriate tribute.

It’s utterly weird and horrible behaviour to make such a stupid claim, to be honest. People on the internet say things which aren’t true with complete impunity all the time – but this is the world we live in.