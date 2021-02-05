Everton fan’s ridiculous attempt to virtue signal and criticise Liverpool goes viral

A tweet from an Everton fan has gone viral – after they shared a video in which some idiot attempted to criticise Liverpool for not clapping in honour of Captain Tom – who sadly died on Tuesday.
A clap was organised for the hero who raised over £30m last year – and it was set for 6pm. As a result, the teams who kicked off at 6pm did a clap – and as you can see in the video at the bottom – so did everyone in Anfield at the time – too.
The person who made this video clearly ignored this fact, though, labelling Liverpool ‘scum’ after he watched Match of the Day and didn’t see an appropriate tribute.
The @LFC Way 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/P5otTOiMg9
It’s utterly weird and horrible behaviour to make such a stupid claim, to be honest. People on the internet say things which aren’t true with complete impunity all the time – but this is the world we live in.