Fabinho unsure on injury return date ahead of City tie

Liverpool star Fabinho has admitted to not knowing when he’ll return to the pitch, after being initially ruled out of the 3-1 victory over Tottenham last month with muscular discomfort.

The Reds are currently without their starting, and backup, centre-half duo, with the Brazilian having been joined on the injury list by Joel Matip.

“I had a slight discomfort in training so we decided that I shouldn’t play against Tottenham or West Ham,” the Brazilian told Liverpool’s matchday programme (via GOAL). “We’re not exactly sure how long I will be out but I’m working hard to be back playing as soon as possible.”

The No.3 is yet to to be ruled out of the upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City, however, his comments suggest that the club could very well come up against the league leaders without the midfielder-turned-defender.

As such, Jurgen Klopp is facing the prospect of fielding a backline including Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Phillips in the centre of defence.

There is the possibility, of course, that the German could make the bold decision to throw one of Ozan Kabak or Ben Davies in the deep end against City.

With Liverpool missing Henderson’s influence in midfield, it’s a path the former Dortmund coach could be tempted to pursue in order to allow the captain to return to his favoured position.