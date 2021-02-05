LFC a player down without fans, says Roberto Firmino, who is praying for supporter return

Liverpool are struggling without supporters in the stadium, says Roberto Firmino, following our completely miserable run of form since Christmas.

Despite beating Spurs and West Ham, we’ve dropped Premier League points against West Brom, Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley, Manchester United and Brighton and our title challenge is basically over.

Bobby, who has largely struggled in 2021, has explained that not having a 12th man has had a huge difference.

“Especially for the Liverpool team, which has always been very… I won’t say dependent on the fans, but it made a lot of difference,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“Playing with the fans, the feeling is incredible. The adrenaline, the atmosphere they give us. They’re certainly one more player on the pitch. But we can’t make excuses for that. We already adapted, we’re used to it. Anyway, of course we pray for that, we believe it will soon pass and they’ll return to the stadiums to encourage us and help us on the pitch.”

It’s undeniably true and you can see it on the field. As mentioned in this column, there is no way Liverpool play with such a lack of urgency in the games in which we’ve been trailing if 50,000 Scousers are roaring them on.

The passing it around at the back with 30 seconds left of injury time has been perhaps the most annoying part of this run, for us.

It’s Manchester City on Sunday, which regardless of the fact Anfield will be empty, will still be an occasion.

Firmino often saves his best for Pep Guardiola’s men, so let’s hope he’s at his best this weekend.