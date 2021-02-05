Liverpool complete signing of Derby starlet touted as ‘best 16-year-old in the country’

Kaide Gordon has officially signed for Liverpool, after the club reached an agreement with Derby for an “undisclosed” fee, as reported by dcfc.co.uk.

The Rams’ Academy Player of the Season, who was considered by the club to be the “best 16-year-old in the country” is an exciting addition to Kirkby, with the Reds having been active in pursuing a host of highly-rated prospects of late.

The weight of expectation around the forward will be considerable already, in light of Derby’s prior comments, so we’ll want to be careful not to apply too much pressure on Gordon as he joins the youth setup.

Nonetheless, we at the EOTK are thrilled that the signing has been finalised, and we’re looking forward to tracking the youngster’s progress at the club.

At the age of 16, the Academy player has a lot to look forward to at Anfield.