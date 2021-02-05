Possibility of 3-0 win being awarded to Liverpool in UCL highlighted by intriguing thread

Liverpool could be given a free pass through the first leg of the impending Last 16 tie with RB Leipzig in the Champions League, with the German outfit set to forfeit the match – should a neutral venue not be arranged in time.

The Bundesliga challengers have reportedly been given a deadline of Monday by UEFA to find an appropriate solution.

Budapest’s Puskas Arena has been touted as a possible meeting ground for the two sides.

While we appreciate that the onus is on Leipzig to sort out a suitable venue, we do sympathise with the side’s plight in light of the necessary travel restrictions implemented by the German government.

Though a forfeit would certainly be in our interests, considering the fatigue plaguing the squad and ongoing injury struggles, we’re hopeful that Julian Nagelsmann’s side won’t be disadvantaged by the UK travel ban and that the tie will end up going ahead.

Despite our recent difficulties, the upcoming fixture is one suited to Liverpool’s current circumstances given the style of football favoured by the German club.

With our title defence hanging by the barest of threads, we have to take advantage of every opportunity available to build up some momentum.

You can see the full thread below:

2/ Some background to this. The Interior Ministry had already announced a ban on travellers for countries with high mutation numbers – UK, Brazil, S Africa, Portugal – which runs at least through 17 Feb. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 4, 2021

4/ What happens next? UEFA require a solution by Monday.

Could be a neutral venue (Salzburg has been mentioned in German media reports). Or the game being pushed back. Worst case would be a 0:3 forfeit by Leipzig if no solution found.

Ends/ — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 4, 2021