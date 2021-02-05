Potential venue for Liverpool’s UCL clash with Leipzig revealed; tie could still be held in mainland Europe

The first leg of Liverpool’s Last 16 clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League could be moved to Budapest’s Puskas Arena, as reported by the Independent.

Following the German government’s UK travel ban, in light of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the latter, the Bundesliga challengers have been charged with finding a suitable alternate venue.

Latest on Leipzig tie. pic.twitter.com/NcntDrTpVd — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) February 5, 2021

“The Puskas Arena is the mandated Uefa venue drawn up at the start of the competition to act as a neutral ground,” Melissa Reddy wrote. “The body had recently changed its rules for European competition, allowing ties to be switched if required.”

The tie is at risk of being forfeited in the Reds’ favour, should Julian Nagelsmann’s side fail to find an alternative, though it appears that the fixture could still be held in continental Europe.

With the travel restrictions in place set to run until the 17th February, a day after the first leg match, it’s an option that would potentially suit both clubs.

READ MORE: Liverpool star unhappy with where Klopp played him v Brighton, claims Hargreaves

Though it would require a longer journey on Liverpool’s part, it’s hardly an unreasonable ask of Jurgen Klopp’s men given the current circumstances.

A potentially suitable neutral venue could be arranged in England, though Hungary’s capital would appear to be the most viable (and, one would imagine, preferred) option for The Red Bulls.