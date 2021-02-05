(Video) ‘Drawing would completely write Liverpool out’ – Carra sends title warning ahead of pivotal City tie

Responding to a question about the importance of the impending clash with Manchester City for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Jamie Carragher stated that a draw wouldn’t be enough to keep Liverpool in the conversation for a title defence.

Having lost midweek to Brighton at home, the Reds find themselves seven points behind the league leaders.

A third Anfield defeat in a row would represent the death knell of our title challenge this season – on thin ice as it is – opening up a gap of 10 points and handing City the opportunity to extend it to 13 with their game-in-hand.

Liverpool’s chances of retaining the title would remain slim, even should they earn all three points on Sunday but, as things currently stand, it remains a must-win game for Klopp’s men, in order to preserve any hope for the remainder of the term.

You can watch the clip below (at 0:25), courtesy of Sky Sports: