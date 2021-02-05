(Video) LFC handed massive injury boost ahead of City tie; Mane & Fabinho feature in team training

Liverpool could benefit from the return of a host of key stars, with Sadio Mane and Fabinho partly involved in team training today.

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-City presser that shotstopper Alisson Becker was also feeling better, after being ruled out of the Brighton tie midweek.

Mane and Fabinho’s involvement in team training suggests that the pair could very well be available for selection against Manchester City, a match that Klopp will no doubt be desperate to have the pair back for.

Considering the must-win nature of the clash, with the season teetering on a knife-edge, having the trio back in action for Sunday would be a massive boost to our chances of leaving Anfield with all three points.

