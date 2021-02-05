(Video) Thiago overlooked & Fabinho left out of Carragher’s Liverpool/City combined XI

Jamie Carragher offered his combined Liverpool and Manchester City XI ahead of his former club’s season-defining clash with the league leaders on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, considering the Reds’ ongoing injury crisis, Pep Guardiola’s men have featured heavily in the Sky Sports pundit’s chosen defence.

That being said, considering that Fabinho is yet to be ruled out of the tie, we’re a little shocked by the club legend’s decision to go with John Stones over the Brazilian, who has been absolutely phenomenal this term, and arguably the best-performing centre-half after Ruben Dias.

The rest of Carragher’s selections are what one might expect based on performance thus far this season, with Thiago Alcantara overlooked in favour of Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden in midfield.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are quite rightly favoured for the front-three, with ex-Red Raheem Sterling nabbing the final spot.

You can catch the clip below (at 7:22), courtesy of Sky Sports: