(Video) What Thiago was going for with that chipped freekick; Thomas Muller finished exact same pass

Now, we don’t agree with the sentiment of this video – which is being used to criticise Roberto Firmino – but we do think it’s interesting to see what Thiago was going for in our match v Brighton.

In the second-half, he scooped a freekick over the wall and into the path of Bobby, who didn’t end up doing very much with it.

Perhaps he should have had a swipe first-time, as Thomas Muller did for Bayern Munich when presented with the exact same pass.

Firmino has been improved of late, after a miserable start to January – but we need him helping out Mo Salah to finish chances – especially with Sadio Mane absent.

Hopefully the Senegalese will be back in the side for Sunday’s Manchester City clash.