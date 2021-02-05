(Video) Wijnaldum tells football fan he doesn’t want to go to Barcelona

Gini Wijnaldum’s future continues to be a source of speculation, with the Dutchman yet to provide an answer on the latest offering of terms from the club.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the No.5 would likely respond to Liverpool’s most recent contract offer this month, though we’ve yet to hear of any breakthrough in the contract impasse.

A recent clip released by @AnfieldLeak, however, may suggest that the 30-year-old has decided to extend his stay at Anfield, with the former Newcastle man seemingly telling a football fan (whilst stuck in traffic) that he doesn’t wish to move to rumoured suitors Barcelona.

We can’t clearly make out what the midfielder responds with, but it does sound an awful lot like “honestly, they want me, but I don’t want them – ask them.”

It could very well be the product of wishful thinking, but it would be absolutely massive news for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp if we were to keep hold of such a vital fixture of the side.

Even at 30-years-of-age, the Dutch international still has a great deal to offer us for the next few seasons.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Anfield Leak: