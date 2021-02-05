‘We need to improve our game’ – Wijnaldum refuses to think about title defence

Gini Wijnaldum has refused to engage in talk of a title defence, in light of the Reds’ recent inconsistent performances, as reported by the Echo.

The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a switch to La Liga at the end of the season, with contract talks between club and player still yet to be resolved.

“If you think about defending the title, you are thinking way too far ahead,” the 30-year-old said. “The best thing we can do is concentrate on the game we have to come instead of putting the pressure on ourselves that we have to defend the championship.”

Liverpool’s latest home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion has left Jurgen Klopp’s men seven points adrift of the top spot, with league leaders Manchester City possessing the opportunity to extend the gap with a game-in-hand.

We’ve no doubt that the No.5’s attitude in regards to title talk will be shared by his teammates, who have been well-drilled into approaching games one tie at a time.

Facing such a seemingly insurmountable points divide in the second-half of the season – not to mention the momentum Pep Guardiola has steadily built up with his side – one could be forgiven for thinking our title chances are utterly spoiled.

The odds are certainly stacked against us, at this current moment in time, but the mood could very quickly soften with a big victory against the Spaniard’s Cityzens.

The ball is in City’s court, but Liverpool’s mindset could serve them well in a run of fixtures that is ideally suited to our current circumstances, having to face more open, expansive sides up until the end of the month.