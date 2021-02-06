‘Instant impact’ ‘Fuming’ – Reds hit Twitter to react to ludicrous Minamino goal

Liverpool fans arrived on Twitter in numbers to share their thoughts on Taki Minamino’s debut goal for Southampton.

The Japan international’s effort ultimately counted for little, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men succumbing to a 3-2 loss against a 9-man Newcastle side.

Nonetheless, we shouldn’t be quick to dismiss our No.18’s opening effort for the South Coast team, considering the brilliance of the effort – particularly the forward’s first touch to get behind the defence.

We weren’t surprised to see some fans rather peeved by Jurgen Klopp’s decision to sanction the loan move, with the Reds struggling for goals against low-block clubs.

READ MORE: (Video) LFC loanee Taki Minamino nets spectacular debut goal v Southampton

While it’s admittedly somewhat frustrating to see Southampton benefitting from the Japanese’s skillset, we couldn’t be happier for Minamino, and we hope the experience will be positive.

At the very least, should the Liverpool loanee enjoy a successful spell down South, we’d be able to take advantage of a more confident player next season.

With two goals in his last two Premier League starts, (including the 7-0 thriller with Crystal Palace), we hope the rest of Taki’s loan continues to be just as fruitful.

You can catch some of the fans’ reactions to the debut goal below:

Would have been a good option against Brighton — mightymac (@jeremymac76) February 6, 2021

Fuming how we would’ve surely picked up a couple more points if he played in any of those draws or losses — Kieran (@Kendle_1) February 6, 2021

We need him — Henry_Lai (@lfchkfans) February 6, 2021

We should of kept Minamino and gave them Origi! Big mistake! 🙈 Great goal and happy for him. — H.Mehmi (@hmehmi1986) February 6, 2021