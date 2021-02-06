Liverpool eye bargain Leeds ace who has ‘blown away’ club scouts – report

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Leeds United’s Raphinha, with a report alleging that the Brazilian has “blown away” the Reds’ scouts, according to Football Insider.

An unnamed source at the club has reportedly informed the publication that the winger’s performances have highly impressed the Merseysiders.

Worth around £16.2m (according to Transfermarkt), the pacy forward could be exactly what we require to hand us an extra edge when the front-three are in need of rotation, or simply competition to keep them on their toes.

The 24-year-old, who plays primarily on the right-wing for Marcelo Bielsa, is enjoying a productive run of form of late, registering seven goal contributions in his last eight league games for the West Yorkshire outfit.

With Liverpool sorely missing Diogo Jota, and Divock Origi proving to be an ineffective solution off the bench, Jurgen Klopp may require offensive reinforcements in the summer to bolster the threat of the forward line next season.

We’d expect Leeds to bump up the former Rennes man’s aforementioned valuation, given his contract runs until 2024, but it could be a relatively cheap option for the club to pursue in the summer, should the funds be available.