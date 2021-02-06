Liverpool receive huge international duty boost; club won’t have to release Jota, Alisson, Fabinho & Firmino

Liverpool potentially won’t lose key stars to international duty in March due to an extension from FIFA on the exemption allowing clubs to refuse to let their Portuguese and South American players go to their national sides, as reported by Sky Sports.

This follows an announcement from the UK that players will have to quarantine for 10 days if returning from a ‘red list’ country – including those aforementioned.

“In the context of the challenges that remain in place for both international and domestic football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to provide additional flexibility regarding the release of players for national team duty and the registration of players with clubs in competitions that remain disrupted by the pandemic,” FIFA explained in a statement.

It’s potentially very good news for Jurgen Klopp, whose squad has been struggling with fatigue and injuries, providing an opportunity for the club to rest some of its key stars during the international break.

READ MORE: (Video) Kabak nutmegs Trent in training cheeky backheel flick

With Diogo Jota likely to return to action by the end of the month, it’s an added amount of strain that the Portuguese could very well do without.

We understand how important it is for players to represent their nations, however, this goes beyond even fitness and fatigue, considering the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.