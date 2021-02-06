Man City preparing £100m bid to beat Liverpool to Haaland signing before the summer – report

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to launch a £100m bid Borussia Dortmund’s way for star forward Erling Haaland before the summer, in order to beat Liverpool to the Norwegian’s signature, according to the Mirror.

The 22-goals-strong centre-forward has a release clause of £68m that kicks in during the summer of 2022, with Pep Guardiola apparently keen to arrange a switch to the Etihad before it activates.

“Pep Guardiola wants Haaland – whose father Alf Inge famously played for City – to be the forward to spearhead his attack once Sergio Aguero’s contract expires in the summer,” Mark Jones wrote on the Bundesliga star. “Guardiola is already planning for life after the club legend, and knows that he will need another star forward alongside Brazilian No.9 Gabriel Jesus.”

The Reds are one of several clubs thought to be interested in bringing the 20-year-old to the Premier League.

The figure of £68m would certainly be far more realistic for sides like Liverpool, though it may be a risk to wait until next summer.

That being said, it’s expected that we’ll be looking to impart a considerable amount of funds on a quality centre-half come the season end.

The performances of Ben Davies and, in particular, loan signing Ozan Kabak, however, may change Jurgen Klopp’s mind on the importance of any further additions to the backline, which would theoretically free up room for a major signing elsewhere.

While it’ll be several seasons yet until we have to seriously consider breaking up the front-three, the option of Haaland – even for a fee well-beyond the £68m release clause in 2022 – has to be tempting for the club.