(Video) Grealish admits he watched clips of former LFC star to improve his game

Speaking about a desire to boost his stats and contributions on the pitch, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish told Peter Crouch that he regularly watched clips of world-class playmakers, including former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

The 25-year-old admitted that he realised his “final pass” had to be improved from the prior season; the forward has certainly come on leaps and bounds this term, registering 12 assists in 20 Premier League games.

Worth around £100m, according to some reports, we couldn’t see the Liverpool hierarchy sanctioning a move for the Birmingham-born footballer.

Not to mention that Jurgen Klopp would be unlikely to support a bid for a player that arguably – exciting as he is – doesn’t fit into the club’s current system.

If the Reds spend big this summer, it’ll most likely be on a defender, though, this could change depending on Ozan Kabak’s and Ben Davies’ performances in the second-half of the season.

You can watch the clip below (at 2:45), courtesy of BT Sport: