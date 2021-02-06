(Video) Klopp’s favourite LFC players revealed by Ox & Robbo

Andy Robertson declared that Jurgen Klopp has two favourites at Liverpool – Joel Matip and Alisson Becker.

His teammate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, (also participating in the game of True or False), however, wasn’t quite as convinced, claiming that the Scot was the German’s favoured man.

In fairness to the left-back, as the ‘Ox’ was prepared to admit himself, Robertson has been one of the club’s most consistently reliable players in the last few seasons, next to Gini Wijnaldum.

As far as we’re concerned, the 26-year-old Glaswegian has more than earned Klopp’s favour.

