(Video) Robertson names surprise LFC star with a better left foot than him

In a game of True or False with fellow Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson admitted that he didn’t have the best left foot in the squad.

The Scot conceded, after some deliberation with his teammate, that the honour went to Xherdan Shaqiri, with Mo Salah not even in the conversation.

It’s a bit of a surprise that the players have gone for the Swiss international, though the two Reds will be in a better position than most to make such an assessment.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:00), courtesy of Sky Sports Football: