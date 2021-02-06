(Video) LFC loanee Taki Minamino nets spectacular debut goal for Southampton

Taki Minamino has instantly taken to life at Southampton with a brilliant, top-corner bullet to pull a goal back for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men, who are currently 3-1 down against Newcastle United at the time of writing.

The Japan international’s first touch took his marker by surprise, with the forward racing in behind to smack an effort, at a challenging angle, into the top left past Karl Darlow’s reach at the near post.

We couldn’t be more delighted for the Liverpool loanee, though we can’t help but wonder how much we’ll miss the 26-year-old here at Anfield, with our remaining options off the bench proving somewhat ineffective.

We’re sad to see the former RB Salzburg man depart the club, even on loan, though we’re hopeful the more regular supply of minutes will force the Japanese into Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the next season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SPORT TV: