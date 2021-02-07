Djibril Cisse names dream signing that would turn Liverpool into a ‘crazy team’

Ex-Red Djibril Cisse has said that signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe would turn Liverpool into a “crazy team”, if they manage to hold on to their current front-three in addition, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The World Cup-winner has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield, with several other elite clubs said to be considering a move for the striker this summer.

“First of all he’s clever, he’s a team-player so he can play in different positions and he will match with Salah and Sadio [Mane],” the Frenchman said. “If Firmino stays, you know, it will be a crazy team. For me that would be the best team in the world.”

“He would be the one. I don’t know what Liverpool can do in terms of investment but it would be a big move for a key player,” Cisse added. “I want to dream, and I want to see him there.”

Mbappe is reportedly still yet to sign a new contract, with the French champions desperate to hold on to their star player.

Realistically, in light of the financial hit taken by many clubs under the ongoing pandemic, we would expect few to be able to afford the 22-year-old’s asking price, not to mention his likely considerable wage demands.

Most at Liverpool would jump at the opportunity to bring a player of the forward’s calibre to Anfield, but it’s not a transfer that seems particularly feasible without first dispensing with the services of one of our illustrious front-three.

As such, we at the EOTK highly doubt that we’ll see Mbappe make a big-money move to Merseyside anytime soon.