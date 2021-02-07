Hasenhuttl’s promising verdict on LFC loanee Minamino after ‘fantastic goal’

Speaking after Southampton’s 3-2 loss to Newcastle, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praised the performance of Liverpool loanee Taki Minamino, who he stated would be a helpful addition to the squad, as reported by the Daily Echo.

The Japan international netted a spectacular goal on his debut for the South Coast side, who were 2-0 down prior to the forward’s effort.

“For Taki it’s good. I think it’s always good when you come in and immediately score,” the former RB Leipzig coach said. “It was a fantastic goal, I think.”

“He showed in some other movements also that he can help us in the 10 position,” Hassenhuttl added. “It was tough in the end because it’s not his game – high balls in the box and he needs a little bit more space in the red zone.”

With the 26-year-old struggling for minutes since scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 7-0 thriller at Selhurst Park back in mid-December, the club made the decision to send the No.18 out on loan.

The ex-RB Salzburg’s debut performances left some Liverpool fans questioning the German’s decision to temporarily part ways with the Japanese.

That being said, given that the Reds rejected the inclusion of an option to buy in the arrangement, we at the EOTK would imagine that Klopp remains keen on keeping Minamino at Anfield.

As such, the experience, in combination with a greater supply of minutes, will undoubtedly be highly beneficial for the loanee and his chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first-XI next term.