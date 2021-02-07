‘I still see them as a danger’ – City star Foden backs Liverpool to challenge this season

Manchester City star Phil Foden has refused to rule Liverpool out of the title race this season, as reported by BBC Sport.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in terrific form since the turn of the year, building a winning streak of nine Premier League games.

“At the start, we weren’t on top and everyone wrote us off, saying we had dropped too many points, but we stuck together and now we’re on top – so it shows how it can change,” the midfielder said. “You see how strong Liverpool have been in recent years and I still see them as a danger.”

As the table currently stands, the Reds head into the tie seven points behind the Cityzens, facing a nightmare scenario of being 10 points behind our rivals (who will have a game-in-hand) should we lose at Anfield.

A victory to close the gap, albeit, potentially temporarily, is an opportunity Jurgen Klopp’s men cannot afford to not take advantage of.

Make no mistake, our difficulties this term with injuries has left the club in a difficult position as they prepare to face a high-flying City side.

Whilst the points difference remains surmountable, for now, however, we have to assume that a chance, slim as it is, still remains for Liverpool to hold on to their long-awaited title.

It’s a big ask, even at Anfield, but the rewards of such a victory in the long-term could be gigantic.