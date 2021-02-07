‘I told a friend that Liverpool should sign John Stones’ – Fowler admits he wanted LFC to sign City star last season

Robbie Fowler has admitted that he wanted Liverpool to buy Manchester City defender John Stones last term when the Englishman was struggling for form.

The 26-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with £65m centre-half Ruben Dias, helping the side accumulate 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this term – the highest in the league.

“It’s one of those stories that has people going ‘yeah, yeah’, but last season when he was really struggling, I told a friend that Liverpool should sign John Stones,” the former forward wrote for the Mirror. “You wonder if Liverpool, or any other club, tried to get him, and you wonder just how hard City would have fought to keep him if there was a decent offer – though I accept the answer would be ‘tooth and nail’, if it was their biggest title rival!”

The Citizens’ remarkable form has allowed them to build a seven point gap over the title-holders, with a game-in-hand, ahead of the pivotal Anfield clash this afternoon.

In fairness to the East Bengal manager, he did concede that it would have been an unrealistic transfer, considering that the two sides were competing for the title.

It would have been a pretty out there signing for Jurgen Klopp, though perhaps one, with some considerable amount of hindsight, that would have paid dividends for the club this term in light of our injury woes.

Nonetheless, we’re excited to see what our latest signings can achieve in the famous red, particularly Ozan Kabak, who comes highly-rated from the Bundesliga.

It may be too soon to expect Klopp to throw in the 20-year-old against the league leaders, though we imagine he’ll be due for some minutes in the coming weeks.