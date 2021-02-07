(Image) Liverpool v. Man City team news confirmed as three stars return for Reds

The Liverpool team news is in – and it’s good news for Reds supporters as Alisson, Fabinho and Sadio Mane make their returns against Manchester City.

The trio replace Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Xherdan Shaqiri in the starting XI from the loss to Brighton earlier this week.

Jordan Henderson continues to act as an emergency centre-half, with the captain featuring alongside Fabinho in defence.

Thiago Alcantara, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones get the nod in midfield.

Up top is the aforementioned Mane, with Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino.

For the team news in full, check out the image below:

The team news is in, Reds – Mane, Alisson and Fabinho are back! 🤩 #LFC #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/GUtzGyJB2S — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 7, 2021