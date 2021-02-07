(Images) Massive Nike leak drops huge hint for LFC’s 21/22 kit

Believe it or not, we’re not a million miles away from seeing leaked images of the new 2021/22 Liverpool kits by Nike, with releases usually taking place late Spring.

But this week we’ve at least been given a big hint as to what one of the Reds’ new shirts will look like for the upcoming season.

As per this report by Footy Headlines, which credits OFOBALL for the images, LFC gear for next season’s Champions League campaign (God willing) has been leaked.

There is an obvious theme of yellow, red and grey throughout the designs below, which hints at a possible banana-coloured kit for next season.

Take a look (all credit to OFOBALL for the images):