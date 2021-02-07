Jamie Redknapp makes bizarre Klopp/Bayern claim; suggests German could leave in two years

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Jurgen Klopp may be prepared to leave Liverpool “in a couple of years” to join Bayern Munich, as reported by the Express.

The comment was thought to be in regard to the German’s frustrations over a lack of transfer business in the winter window, which was rectified late with the signings of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

“I was surprised to hear what Jurgen said – and maybe in a couple of years he might want to leave to manage someone like Bayern Munich,” the former Red said. “That always seems to be the calling for a lot of German players and managers.”

Klopp’s annoyance with the lack of activity in the transfer market, despite obvious signs of Liverpool’s deficiencies in defence, are more than worthy of sympathy.

The suggestion that the ex-Dortmund coach could depart Liverpool before his contract ends in 2024, however, is just a bit ludicrous.

For one, the Reds’ manager is part of a title-winning side, which has been disproportionately affected by the lack of a pre-season, long-term injuries and the financial impact of COVID-19.

It’s far too soon to suggest that this could be the beginning of the end of Klopp’s time at Anfield, or that the 53-year-old would consider a move to his former biggest rival.

With a sabbatical potentially on the cards at the end of his current contract, we imagine we might not even see Jurgen switch jobs until 2025, but not before then.