Lijnders identifies one area Liverpool need to instantly improve in ahead of pivotal City clash

Assistant coach Pep Lijnders has said that Liverpool must “show more character” if they are to improve upon their current situation in the league, as reported by the Echo.

Jurgen Klopp’s men host Manchester City this afternoon, with seven points separating the Citizens and the Merseysiders in the table.

“The one thing we have to improve as quickly as possible is that we have to show more character,” said the Dutchman. “I don’t mean individual character because that’s easy, each player can put his character onto the pitch, but as a team (we need to show) more character. We know we can do better, we will do better in the next games and we will focus on that.”

The Reds find themselves hanging on to the top four, following struggles to gain results against the lower league sides of the Premier League.

READ MORE: ‘I still see them as a danger’ – City star Foden backs Liverpool to challenge this season

Fortunately, Liverpool seem to perform far better against clubs that play as expansive football as City, which leaves the door open for a massive victory against the league leaders.

Pep Guardiola’s team will hardly be a pushover, however, with the impending clash representing our biggest challenge this season yet, with the title defence hanging on the barest of threads.

Even should a home victory be achieved, the title would still be very much in the Manchester-based side’s hands, though it would arguably cement us as chasers in the top four pack once more, rather than stragglers.