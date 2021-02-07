Liverpool predicted XI v. Man City: Klopp could hand January signing Anfield debut

Liverpool are up against Manchester City this weekend in an eye-catching Premier League heavyweight clash at Anfield.

Taking all three points from the fixture is paramount for the Reds, with anything less detrimental to our title race.

The players and coaches will be desperate to eek a solid result out of the game, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be forced to throw a January signing in at the deep end.

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were added to the Reds’ ranks over the winter to bolster defensive options, with Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips being the flavour of the past month.

MORE: Liverpool receive huge squad boost; club won’t have to release international stars

Here’s our predicted starting XI for the City game…

In goal will be Alisson as the Brazilian has recovered from his illness which kept him out of the Brighton game.

He’ll have a back four of Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, by our reckoning, with our new No.19 being thrust into the limelight very early in his Liverpool career.

A midfield of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara seems most likely, with the typical attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Kabak, Trent, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino