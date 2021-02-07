Liverpool star Diogo Jota ranked world’s best FIFA player with 30-0 record

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ranked the best FIFA 21 player in the world on PlayStation with an incredible 30-0 win-loss record.

The Portugal star signed for the Reds over the summer, but has been out of action for a number of months because of a serious injury.

But that hasn’t stopped Jota from picking up his controller and killing it in the digital world of football in his time off from Liverpool training.

As confirmed by his own eSport’s Twitter account, the forward secured the top spot in FIFA 21 FUT Champions.

𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖 𝐎 𝐑 𝐋 𝐃 🌍@DiogoJota18 pic.twitter.com/9EZaBsk3eq — DiogoJota Esports (@diogojotaegames) February 6, 2021

The Liverpool star went 30 games on the bounce without tasting anything less than victory to be named the world’s best player.

Of course, Jota wasn’t the only gamer to do so well in the Weekend League as many others managed to go 30-0, but the Portugal international totted up the most points based on his in-game performances.

In one of the embedded tweets above you can see the Liverpool forward’s team as well – in which he includes a 99 overall version of himself, alongside the likes of Pele, Kylian Mbappe and Ruud Gullit, which will have helped!