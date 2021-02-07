(Video) Carra explains why three points is bigger for Man City than Liverpool in the title race

Jamie Carragher made the rather bold claim that Liverpool’s impending tie with Manchester City was more important for Pep Guardiola’s men than the Merseysiders, in the context of the title race.

The Sky Sports pundit’s argument actually made a great deal of sense, explaining that another home loss for his former side would effectively signal the end of a ‘title race’, with City opening up a 10 point gap.

With a game-in-hand to extend it to 13, even at this early stage, would require the Manchester-based club to drop a lot of points before the season end; an unlikely eventuality given their current form.

Should Jurgen Klopp’s men take all three points, however, the closing of the gap could offer us some hope in the long-run, putting pressure on the Cityzens to maintain their recent perfect run of form.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "If they win we'll feel the leagues done. Liverpool winning gives us a title race."@Carra23 thinks winning the game is bigger for Manchester City #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/KLMEysnmRf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021