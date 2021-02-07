(Video) Childish Micah Richards mocks Souness in studio after Anfield humiliation

Micah Richards was in a buoyant mood after his former club ran amok in their second-half meeting with Liverpool to win the game 4-1.

It was a bit of a weird reaction from the ex-defender, who prior to the match had insisted that the title race was still open, despite City’s lead over the Reds.

Pep Guardiola’s men benefitted from two clear errors from Alisson Becker to restore their lead, after a penalty from Mo Salah offered the home side some hope of a result at Anfield to cut down the gap to their rivals in the table.

A game to forget for Liverpool, with the Citizens having now established a comfortable 10 point lead over us in the Premier League, with a game-in-hand still to play.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Micah Richards’ Twitter:

It’s all gone quiet over there 👀… is that a smirk on Roy’s face 🤣🤣🤣. Looking forward to the post match discussion on @SkySports 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/eyMpzoBCt0 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 7, 2021