(Video) Gundogan skies penalty at Kop end as City’s Anfield hoodoo continues

Manchester City and Ilkay Gundogan thought they were about to take a 1-0 lead into the Anfield dressing room at half-time on Sunday night after being awarded a spot-kick. in the final 15 minutes.

But it wasn’t to be. Just like Riyad Mahrez before him (in 2018/19), the German international stepped up for the penalty and thumped it into the Kop.

It serves as a let off for Liverpool in a game that was very much 50/50 ahead of half-time, and a goal for the away side could have swung things in their favour.

Take a look at the video of Gundogan’s miss below (Sport TV 1 / beIN):

