(Video) Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after goalkeeper drops nightmare performance against Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to defend goalkeeper Alisson after the Brazil international dropped a couple of clangers against Manchester City.

For at least two of City’s strikes, Ali was to blame for playing too casually at the back with an inexperienced centre-half partnership.

The goalkeeper played the ball on the ground to Fabinho and Jordan Henderson with little time to react to pressure from forwards, something they’re not used to, and it led to mistakes and goals for the opposition.

Rare as it is for him to make mistakes, there can’t be any arguments that Alisson’s errors weren’t a catalyst for City to take a three-goal lead at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, Klopp jumped to the defence of his goalkeeper, saying he played well for most of the game.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily / Sky Sports):

🗣 "Alisson saved our lives plenty of times, tonight he made two mistakes." Jurgen Klopp on Alisson Becker's errors that cost Liverpool two crucial goals pic.twitter.com/0uxoENjHY4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021