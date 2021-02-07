(Video) Liverpool no longer focusing on Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp admits

Liverpool are now switching their focus to finishing inside the Premier League’s top four, as opposed to the title, after losing 4-1 to Manchester City at Anfield, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds haven’t been at the races for a number of months now, with only a flicker of their former selves shining through – looking at results against West Ham and Spurs.

But, in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Liverpool haven’t looked like champions, and even Klopp has conceded the focus has now turned away from the top spot.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily / Sky Sports):

🗣 "Our main target is Champions League places." Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's focus is on securing top 4 pic.twitter.com/Z1ZTPIGLGJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021