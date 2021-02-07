(Video) Mo Salah keeps Liverpool’s title hopes alive with expert penalty-kick

Yes – get in there Mo! The ‘Egyptian King’ struck not long after an hour had gone at Anfield after Manchester City took the lead over Liverpool in the second-half.

No doubt there will be arguments over whether it was a soft decision or not, but the Reds were awarded a spot-kick after Salah hit the ground in the opposition box.

The forward made absolutely no mistake from the spot and rifled an effort beyond City’s Ederson to level the score-line and keep Liverpool’s title hopes alive.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports / RMC):

😎 Mo Salah shows Manchester City how to take a penalty. 💯 7/7 from the spot for the Egyptian this season. 👇 #LFC #LivMci pic.twitter.com/mrKQgzCkbx — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) February 7, 2021